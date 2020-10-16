Andersen has yet to make his debut for Fulham

Fulham's new Danish signing Joachim Andersen has been ruled out for at least a few weeks with an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old central defender signed on loan from Lyon on transfer deadline day but must wait to make his debut for the Premier League's bottom side.

"He's damaged his ankle in training over the last couple of days so he will be out for the foreseeable future really," said manager Scott Parker.

"I wouldn't want to put a timescale on it but it's going to be some weeks."

The Cottagers, who were promoted via the play-offs, have conceded 11 goals in their first four games of the season and are yet to take a point.

Last month, club vice-chairman Tony Khan apologised to the club's fans for their start to the season and promised to sign new players, with the centre of the defence a particular focus - so the loss of Andersen is a further blow.

Parker added: "We're disappointed of course because we had him for two days, we see his quality but we're going to be without him for a little time and hopefully we'll get him right, get him rehabbed and get him back to being part of the team."