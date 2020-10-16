Dwight McNeil: Burnley winger signs Clarets contract extension

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil
McNeil has started every Premier League game bar one for the Clarets since the end of 2018.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has extended his existing deal by a further 12 months to June 2024.

McNeil came through the Clarets youth set-up and has made 71 appearances since making his debut in May 2018 as a substitute against Bournemouth.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract. I love playing for the club and it's a club I want to be at," he said.

"It's a great position to be in and I couldn't have asked for more help from the lads, to be honest."

He follows team-mate Ashley Westwood in signing a new deal at the club since the start of the Premier League season after captain Ben Mee extended his contract by a further 12 months in the summer.

