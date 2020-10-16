Dwight McNeil: Burnley winger signs Clarets contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has extended his existing deal by a further 12 months to June 2024.
McNeil came through the Clarets youth set-up and has made 71 appearances since making his debut in May 2018 as a substitute against Bournemouth.
"I'm delighted to sign a new contract. I love playing for the club and it's a club I want to be at," he said.
"It's a great position to be in and I couldn't have asked for more help from the lads, to be honest."
He follows team-mate Ashley Westwood in signing a new deal at the club since the start of the Premier League season after captain Ben Mee extended his contract by a further 12 months in the summer.