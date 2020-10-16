Last updated on .From the section Queen of Sth

Queen of the South will be without manager Allan Johnston and his entire coaching staff for Saturday's opening Scottish Championship match because of a positive Covid test.

The whole coaching team have to self-isolate under Scottish government guidelines after a member of the backroom staff contracted the virus.

Senior players Willie Gibson and Stephen Dobbie will take temporary charge of the side for the trip to face Ayr United at Somerset Park.

