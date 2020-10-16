Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jamie Devitt moved from Carlisle to Blackpool in July 2019

Newport county have signed midfielder Jamie Devitt on loan from League One Blackpool.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21s player has agreed a stay until January.

Dublin-born Devitt, 30, approaching 300 league starts and is a former Bradford City team-mate of Newport manager Mike Flynn.

He said: " I know Jamie well, he is a very intelligent player, he can play a number of positions."

Devitt's career started at Hull City and has included spells at Chesterfield, Carlisle and Blackpool, as well as various loans.

County entertain Tranmere at Rodney Parade on Saturday, looking to bounce back after last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Cambridge, their first League Two defeat of the campaign.

Flynn admits preparation is difficult because Tranmere were without a clutch of players for last weekend's 2-2 draw at Salford, having had positive Covid-19 tests.

The Newport boss said: "I think the situation up there was that they were missing 10 players, but I am not sure how many of those were through injuries or Covid related.

"They kept that part of it in house which is a compliment to them.

"But I will be straight, we are almost second guessing the team they are going to have available."

Meanwhile striker Lewis Collins is out for a few weeks having damaged ankle ligaments while making his Wales under-21S debut last week.