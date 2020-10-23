Arbroath v Heart of Midlothian

Foul by Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian).
ArbroathArbroath0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
Foul by Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian).
Kris Doolan (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Craig Wighton replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Raith Rovers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Morton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Arbroath
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|7
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|8
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|9
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Dundee
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0