Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Arbroath v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 28Craigen
  • 16Ruth
  • 10Swankie
  • 8McKenna
  • 22Virtanen
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Doolan

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 21Gallacher

Hearts

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 28Popescu
  • 21Kingsley
  • 16Halliday
  • 8Lee
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forWightonat 9'minutes
  • 7Walker
  • 24Frear
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 5Haring
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 15Wighton
  • 19Irving
  • 25Brandon
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian).

  2. Post update

    Kris Doolan (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Craig Wighton replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21106244
2Raith Rovers11003033
3Dunfermline11003123
4Ayr11002113
5Morton11001013
6Arbroath201103-31
7Queen of Sth100112-10
8Alloa100101-10
9Inverness CT100113-20
10Dundee100126-40
View full Scottish Championship table

