Aston Villa v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dean Smith's Villa team are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Dean Smith is likely to name an unchanged side as his Aston Villa side look to go top of the table for the first time since August 2011.

Keinan Davis could overcome a calf problem in time to be involved but Kortney Hause is still sidelined.

Pascal Struijk will deputise for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will be unavailable for several weeks because of a shoulder injury.

Liam Cooper is a doubt due to a groin problem and Diego Llorente remains out.

Barkley can become the first Villa player to score in three consecutive top-flight matches since Tom Cleverley in 2015.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won 2-0 in the most recent Premier League meeting in February 2004. It's one of only two victories in their past 13 fixtures against Leeds in all competitions.

This is the first match between Villa and Leeds since a 1-1 Championship draw at Elland Road in April 2019, when the hosts allowed Villa to equalise uncontested from kick-off after Mateusz Klich scored a contentious opening goal.

Aston Villa

Villa have started a season with four successive league wins for the first time since 1930-31. They have never won their opening five games.

Dean Smith's side can equal the club Premier League record of five consecutive victories, set in 1996 and matched in 1998.

Villa's current eight-match unbeaten streak is their longest in the Premier League since a run of 10 games ended in October 2011.

They can win each of their opening three home matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2006-07.

The Villans are the only club not to have trailed in a Premier League fixture this season.

Villa have conceded two top-flight goals this season, four fewer than any other club.

Dean Smith is winless in all three league matches as a manager versus Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds (D2, L1).

Leeds United