Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 16 October

Aberystwyth Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: New Saints went top of the table following Tuesday's win over champions Connah's Quay. Aberystywth are seventh after three defeats in their lost four games. Saints won 10-1 when the sides met at Park Avenue last season.

Saturday, 17 October

Cardiff Met v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Both sides have lost their last four games with Cardiff Met in 11th spot and a point behind Flint in 10th. This will be the first meeting between the sides.

Cefn Druids v Penybont;14:30 BST: Druids remain bottom despite victory at Caernarfon in their last game while Penybont's winning run was ended by New Saints. Last season's meeting at The Rock saw the visitors win 3-2.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town;14:30 BST: Haverfordwest are eighth after a second successive away win, just two points behind sixth placed Caernarfon. The sides last met during the 2008-09 season, with the game at The Oval finishing 1-1.

Newtown v Bala Town;14:30 BST: Bala won 2-1 at Latham Park in a second phase fixture in February, before the season was halted. Bala have won their last two games after defeat by Haverfordwest while ninth placed Newtown have gone three games without a win.

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads;17:15 BST: Both teams suffered defeats against rivals in midweek with Nomads down to second after losing at New Saints and third placed Barry beaten at Bala. Mike Wilde's early goal secured a Nomads win last time they met at Jenner Park.

Tuesday, 20 October

Flint Town United v Bala Town; 19:45 BST

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 18 October

Abergavenny WFC v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 BST

Cascade YC v Cardiff Met University; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed LFC v Cardiff City; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town v Swansea City; 14:00 BST