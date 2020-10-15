Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Karlan Grant (left) scored 19 goals in the Championship last season

West Brom have signed Karlan Grant from Huddersfield in a £15m move.

Grant scored 19 goals last season and Baggies manager Slaven Bilic has been interested in signing him for some time.

Huddersfield had rejected a number of offers for the 23-year-old Englishman.

"We are confident we have signed a young player who has proved he is ready for the challenges of the Premier League," said West Brom technical director Luke Dowling.

"He has scored goals throughout his career, including the few months he had with Huddersfield at this level two years ago."

Grant is the Baggies' ninth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Branislav Ivanovic, Callum Robinson, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Cedric Kipre and David Button.

Premier League clubs can trade with English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.