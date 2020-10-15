Last updated on .From the section European Football

Moses made 20 appearances for Inter last season

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses has completed a season-long loan move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.

Spartak said the loan includes the option to buy.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international had spells on loan with Fenerbahce in Turkey and and Italian giants Inter Milan last season.

He has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and this is his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012.

