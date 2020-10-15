Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Robbie Gotts was named on the Leeds bench 35 times before making his debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January

Lincoln City have signed Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has played three times for the Premier League Whites.

He could make his debut for the Imps in Saturday's League One game at Fleetwood Town.

"He's got bags of quality in possession of the ball and he's got the energy and athleticism to get up and down the pitch too," Lincoln boss Michael Appleton told the club website. external-link

