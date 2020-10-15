Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Erhun Oztumer (right) started his career in Charlton's academy before rejoining them last year

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Erhun Oztumer on a season-long loan from fellow League One club Charlton.

The 29-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Addicks since joining them from Bolton in August 2019.

Oztumer has also played for Walsall, Peterborough and Dulwich Hamlet since a spell in Turkey early in his career.

"I can use my experience in different leagues and different countries and put it into Rovers and help the team in any way, shape or form," he said. external-link

