Barry Douglas' only appearance for Leeds this season came in the Carabao Cup tie against Hull City

Blackburn Rovers have signed Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas and Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull on season-long loan deals.

Douglas, 31, made 42 league appearances for the Whites after joining from Wolves in July 2018.

German Trybull, 27, joined the Canaries from Dutch side Den Haag in July 2017 and played 16 times in the Premier League last season.

They could both feature against lowly Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

