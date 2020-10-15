Last updated on .From the section Derby

Colin Kazim-Richards has played in eight countries for 16 different clubs

Derby County have signed veteran striker Colin Kazim-Richards on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former Turkey international started his career with Bury and has had spells in Turkey, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Scotland, Brazil and Mexico.

He has joined the Rams after a successful trial period.

Kazim-Richards could make his debut for Phillip Cocu's side against Watford on Friday.

