Last updated on .From the section Luton

Joe Morrell spent last season on loan at Lincoln, having previously had loan spells at Cheltenham, Margate and Sutton

Luton Town have signed midfielder Joe Morrell from fellow Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales international, 23, spent 11 years at Ashton Gate and made his first-team debut at the age of 16.

But Morrell played just five more games for the Robins, spending the curtailed 2019-20 season on loan at League One Lincoln, where he made 32 appearances.

"It takes a good football club for me to leave Bristol City and I feel like I've certainly got one here," he said. external-link

Morrell has nine Wales caps - starting this month's games against England and the Republic of Ireland - and joins a Luton side featuring international team-mates Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer, as well as a Welsh manager in Nathan Jones.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.