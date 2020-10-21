Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 23Mendy
- 5Varane
- 3Militão
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioBooked at 34mins
- 18JovicSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forBenzemaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 77Bondar
- 5Khocholava
- 15KorniienkoBooked at 8mins
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 11Marlos
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 19Solomon
- 9Dentinho
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 28Robson Cipriano
- 30Pyatov
- 34Mampasi
- 49da Silva Matos
- 59V'Yunnik
- 61Sudakov
- 65Goncharuk
- 86Shostak
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Luka Jovic.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Korniienko.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Offside, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Rodrygo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Davit Khocholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tetê.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.