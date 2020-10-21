Champions League - Group B
Real MadridReal Madrid2Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk3

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 23Mendy
  • 5Varane
  • 3Militão
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioBooked at 34mins
  • 18JovicSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forBenzemaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 5Khocholava
  • 15KorniienkoBooked at 8mins
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 11Marlos
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 19Solomon
  • 9Dentinho

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 30Pyatov
  • 34Mampasi
  • 49da Silva Matos
  • 59V'Yunnik
  • 61Sudakov
  • 65Goncharuk
  • 86Shostak
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Luka Jovic.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Korniienko.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Varane.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Rodrygo.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.

  15. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Davit Khocholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tetê.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

