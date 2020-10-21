Champions League - Group A
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg2Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 5Vallci
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 45Mwepu
  • 19Camara
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 14SzoboszlaiBooked at 41mins
  • 7KoitaSubstituted forBerishaat 53'minutes
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 6Onguéné
  • 8Berisha
  • 22Solet
  • 25Farkas
  • 31Coronel
  • 33Walke
  • 37Okugawa
  • 43Kristensen
  • 77Okafor

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Zhivoglyadov
  • 14Corluka
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 31Rybus
  • 17Zhemaletdinov
  • 69Kulikov
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 9Smolov
  • 19Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 4Lystsov
  • 25Kamano
  • 29Mendes Andrade
  • 38Titkov
  • 45Silyanov
  • 65Kasyanenko
  • 68Iosifov
  • 74Chyorny
  • 76Mukhin
  • 77Kochenkov
  • 88Lisakovich
  • 94Rybchinsky
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamLokomotiv Moscow
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  2. Post update

    Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Murilo Cerqueira.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by André Ramalho with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Mergim Berisha replaces Sekou Koita.

  7. Post update

    Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  9. Post update

    Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  16. Post update

    Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  19. Post update

    Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11002113
2Atl Madrid00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11003123
2B Mgladbach00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Madrid100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Man City00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Olympiakos00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Atalanta00000000
3FC Midtjylland00000000
4Liverpool00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
View full Champions League tables

