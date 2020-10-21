FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 5Vallci
- 15Ramalho
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 45Mwepu
- 19Camara
- 16Junuzovic
- 14SzoboszlaiBooked at 41mins
- 7KoitaSubstituted forBerishaat 53'minutes
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 6Onguéné
- 8Berisha
- 22Solet
- 25Farkas
- 31Coronel
- 33Walke
- 37Okugawa
- 43Kristensen
- 77Okafor
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Zhivoglyadov
- 14Corluka
- 27Cerqueira Paim
- 31Rybus
- 17Zhemaletdinov
- 69Kulikov
- 7Krychowiak
- 11An Miranchuk
- 9Smolov
- 19Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 4Lystsov
- 25Kamano
- 29Mendes Andrade
- 38Titkov
- 45Silyanov
- 65Kasyanenko
- 68Iosifov
- 74Chyorny
- 76Mukhin
- 77Kochenkov
- 88Lisakovich
- 94Rybchinsky
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Murilo Cerqueira.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by André Ramalho with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Mergim Berisha replaces Sekou Koita.
Post update
Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.
Post update
Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).