Paris St-Germain v Man Utd: Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood & Edinson Cavani not travelling

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford scoring against Paris St-Germain in March 2019
The last time these two teams met in March 2019, Manchester United won 3-1
Kick off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday 20 October Venue: Parc des Princes Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online. Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, forward Mason Greenwood and new signing Edinson Cavani have not travelled for Tuesday's Champions League group match at Paris St-Germain.

Defender Maguire, 27, scored in Saturday's 4-1 win at Newcastle, but Greenwood, 19, also missed that game.

Ex-PSG striker Cavani - a deadline-day arrival - has had one training session since a 14-day isolation period ended.

Centre-back Eric Bailly and midfielder Jesse Lingard are also missing.

"We are a little bit depleted but we have more than enough players," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirmed midfielder Bruno Fernandes will captain the side in the French capital on Tuesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

"We hope the players won't be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days' training. Maybe we can think about the weekend.

"Hopefully Harry, Eric and Mason as well, but we're not sure about that."

United, who last won the Champions League in 2008, and PSG are joined in Group H by Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir and German side RB Leipzig.

Potential return for Marquinhos and Draxler

Last season's beaten finalists Paris St-Germain will be without midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes, striker Mauro Icardi and defenders Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat for the match at the Parc des Princes.

Verratti and Paredes have both picked up a muscle injuries, while Icardi is out with a knee problem.

But centre-back Marquinhos and attacking midfielder Julian Draxler have returned to training this week and could feature.

On-loan midfielder Danilo Pereira is available for the first time after self-isolating following contact with Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Ex-Manchester United winger Angel di Maria returns from suspension, while midfielder Ander Herrera is also likely to face his former club.

'We don't have good memories'

PSG react to being knocked out of the Champions League during the 2018-19 season
Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time penalty as Manchester United staged an incredible comeback to beat Paris St-Germain on away goals and reach the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said the challenge for his side is "not to think about" their run to the 2019-20 final, where a 1-0 defeat by German giants Bayern Munich denied the French champions a first Champions League title.

"It was amazing but now it is gone. It is a new page," said Tuchel. "The Champions League is one of the toughest competitions. Whether we are favourites or not doesn't matter."

The German added that Manchester United have "changed a lot" since the two teams last met in 2019, when Solksjaer's side scored an injury-time penalty to record a stunning 3-1 win in Paris and progress on away goals.

"We don't have good memories. In the end, it was not a great outcome," said Tuchel.

"They have new players, more options, more experience. Paul Pogba is a key player - he is one of the best midfielders in the world. Bruno Fernandes has a lot of assists. He is delivering a lot to the really fast players.

"They are one of the best teams in transition. We need to keep the ball and impose our own game on them and prevent the counter-attack."

Herrera added that his former side are now a "more mature team" and are "more consistent".

'51% chance of progressing'

Chances of progression stats

Entertainment data company Gracenote say Manchester United have a 51% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, said: "Manchester United have got a very rough draw with two of last season's Champions League semi-finalists in their group.

"Both Paris St-Germain (sixth) and RB Leipzig (10th) are ranked by the Euro Club Index above United, who are 12th.

"No other group in this season's Champions League contains three of the best 12 teams in Europe,so someone is missing out."

