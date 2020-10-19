Champions League - Group F
LazioLazio20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Olimpico

Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3RB Salzburg00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach00000000
2Inter Milan00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Man City00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Olympiakos00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Atalanta00000000
3FC Midtjylland00000000
4Liverpool00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea00000000
2FK Krasnodar00000000
3Rennes00000000
4Sevilla00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund00000000
2Club Bruges00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2Dynamo Kyiv00000000
3Ferencvárosi TC00000000
4Juventus00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000
