Dundee United and Aberdeen last met in the top flight in February 2016

Aberdeen are a yardstick for what Dundee United should be striving for on their return to the top-flight, says manager Micky Mellon.

The sides meet in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday for the first time in four-and-a-half years.

While United are adapting after four years in the Championship, Aberdeen have become accustomed to fighting at the top end of the Scottish game.

"We are a 10-game old-Premiership team, that is the fact," Mellon said.

"A lot of them are answering the questions positively and a lot of them are going to have to find consistency but I believe we are definitely moving in the right direction.

"Saturday will be one of the toughest tests we'll find, an examination of where we are up to, because we are coming up against a really established group that have operated at the top end for many years."

Scotland striker Marc McNulty has yet to feature since his deadline day loan move from Reading.

The 28-year-old sat out United's three League Cup matches - against Brechin City, Peterhead and Kelty Hearts - but is set to make his debut against Aberdeen after building up his fitness.

However, Mellon confirmed the game will come too soon for another recruit, Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs, who has been in quarantine for two weeks following his arrival from Spanish side Alaves.

"We will gauge where he is up to as soon as we can get him in," the manager said. "But he was training before the quarantine and had been playing games so we hope we can introduce him quickly."