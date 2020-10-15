Curtis Tilt: Wigan Athletic sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Wigan Athletic have signed Rotherham United centre-back Curtis Tilt on loan until January.
The 29-year-old left Blackpool to join Rotherham in January, but made just one appearance for the Millers.
Latics manager John Sheridan said: "He fills that problem area of left-sided centre-half.
"He's a very good defensive player, very aggressive in the way he plays and it releases Kai Naismith further up the pitch, so he's a good addition."
