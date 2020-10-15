Celtic are hoping Ryan Christie could be cleared to take part in Saturday's derby with Rangers despite the midfielder being ordered to self isolate for a fortnight by government health officials 11 days ago while on Scotland duty and are closely monitoring Arsenal's attempt to have defender Kieran Tierney available for their Premier League game against Manchester City. (Daily Record) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he will be "extremely disappointed" if Kieran Tierney is not cleared to face Manchester City on Saturday, even though the defender is in self-isolation after a Covid-19 scare in the Scotland squad, with the London club's doctor leading discussions with the Lothian Health Protection Team, the Scottish government and the Scottish FA. (The Guardian) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says something has to change after four of his players were forced into self-isolation over the international break, with Israel duo Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed and Scotland's Ryan Christie ruled out of Saturday's game against Rangers and France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard doubtful after ending his quarantine on Friday. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Sky Sports has rejected First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's suggestion that Saturday's Celtic-Rangers derby should be shown free-to-air to prevent people flocking to pubs to watch during the pandemic, with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster saying it would be "unreasonable" for the broadcaster to "give up Scottish football's crown jewels". (The National) external-link

Celtic have hired a private jet to make sure goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who was an unused substitute with Kosovo against Greece, returned to Scotland in time for Saturday's derby with Rangers after an air traffic control strike threatened to leave him stranded. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Scott Brown says he "savours every moment" of Old Firm derbies as the Celtic captain believes he is "slowly approaching the end" of his career at the age of 35. (Daily Record) external-link

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has called for Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke to use his "common sense" after striker Lyndon Dykes started three games in six days for Scotland and returned to the English club "highly fatigued". (The Herald) external-link

Hibernian central defender Paul Hanlon has been told to remain on stand-by for future call-ups after making his Scotland debut in the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic at Hampden on Wednesday night after being brought in as a late replacement. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Serbia's players will receive a £90,000 bonus each if they beat Scotland in next month's Euro 2020 play-off final. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United manager Mickey Mellon is ready to unleash his Scotland international pairing of Lawrence Shankland and Marc McNulty against Aberdeen on Saturday, with the latter having been working on his fitness after arriving on loan from Reading. (The Courier) external-link