Robbie Neilson and assistant Lee McCulloch begin their league campaign on Friday

Scottish Championship: Hearts v Dundee Venue: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Fri, 16 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland MW, digital and online.

Anything other than promotion back to the Scottish Premiership would be classed as failure by Hearts this season, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The Tynecastle side begin their Championship campaign on Friday with a home match against Dundee.

Neilson, who took charge after their relegation, agrees that the sole aim is to go straight back up.

"I think so," he said when asked. "At the end of the day, we are here to win the league, aren't we?"

Neilson is in his second spell as Hearts manager, having led them to the Championship title in 2015 before moving to MK Dons midway through the following season.

They were undefeated in their first 20 games during his first stint, but Neilson suggests the delayed start to the season increases the unpredictability this time.

He says Friday's visitors are "one of our main competitors", with Inverness, Ayr United, and Dunfermline Athletic among their other challengers.

"There are going to be a number of teams and, with the reduced number of games, it means it will be harder to win the league this season," he said.

"You have to win every single game here and that's the demands of the football club."