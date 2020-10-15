Last updated on .From the section Derby

Liverpool and Wales midfielder Harry Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth

Derby are leading the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson on loan for the rest of the season.

Wilson was targeted by a number of Premier League clubs before the international transfer window closed.

Deals between Premier League and English Football League clubs can be completed until 17:00 BST on Friday.

Wilson, 23, spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Derby and helped the Rams reach the Championship play-off final, which they lost to Aston Villa.

The Wales international, who has had four loan moves during his time at Anfield, is keen to play more often than is likely to happen if he stays at Liverpool and is open to dropping into the second tier.

He had an excellent season under Frank Lampard at Derby, scoring 18 goals in 49 appearances for the Rams, and it is understood the club are keen to get him back to Pride Park.

However, there is also interest from Nottingham Forest and others in the midfielder, who was part of Ryan Giggs' side in their Nations League victory in Bulgaria on Wednesday.