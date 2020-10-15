Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

The winners of the fourth qualifying round ties will reach the FA Cup first round proper

Wrexham have been drawn away to fellow National League side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Dean Keates' side have already lost at Solihull this season, going down to a 1-0 defeat last Tuesday.

The tie will take place on Saturday, 24 October with the winners going through to the first round proper on 7 November.

It will have to be settled on the night, with the competition having removed replays for this season.