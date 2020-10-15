Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Skelmersdale United are the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup

There will be six all-National League ties in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The lowest-ranked team left - ninth-tier Skelmersdale United - go to Stafford Rangers, two levels above.

Eighth-tier Marske United, the only other side to have started in the extra preliminary round, face a 200-mile trip to National League North Brackley Town.

National League North's Chorley have a bye after they were drawn against Macclesfield Town.

The all-National League ties include a derby between Aldershot Town and Woking, Stockport County entertaining Chesterfield and beaten play-off finalists Notts County going to league newcomers Kings Lynn Town.

At least four sides from the seventh tier or below will make November's FA Cup first round, with Banbury United hosting Bury Town, Cray Wanderers going to Canvey Island and Maldon and Tiptree welcoming Haringey Borough.

Sholing's first time in the fourth qualifying round sees the eighth-tier club host former EFL side Torquay United.

All ties will be played on Saturday with no replays, and matches being decided by penalties if necessary.

The 48 sides from League One and League Two enter the FA Cup at the first round stage.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw

Darlington v Cambridge City

Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United

Solihull Moors v Wrexham

Banbury United v Bury Town

South Shields v FC Halifax Town

Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United

FC United of Manchester v Guiseley

Brackley Town v Marske United

Kings Lynn Town v Notts County

Stockport County v Chesterfield

AFC Fylde v Altrincham

Chester v Marine

Maidenhead United v Cray Valley Paper Mills

Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers

Wealdstone v Hayes and Yeading United

Sutton United v Bromley

Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town

Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton and Richmond Borough

Aldershot Town v Woking

Maldon and Tiptree v Haringey Borough

Dagenham and Redbridge v Hartley Wintney

Leiston v Barnet

Weymouth v Oxford City

Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet

Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare

Sholing v Torquay United

Bath City v Havant and Waterlooville

Borehamwood v Wimborne Town

Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City

Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town

Chorley v Macclesfield Town - Chorley get a bye into the first round