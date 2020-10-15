Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Toffees top the table with four wins from four under the Italian, who was appointed last December.

They host champions Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

"What I think about Carlo Ancelloti was never a secret. I couldn't respect him more. He's a wonderful human being," Klopp told BBC Football Focus.

"When I heard he was going to sign for Everton I thought 'Uhhh, the next proper challenger in line'.

"They did the perfect business in the summer. They found exactly the players that they needed to improve an already pretty good football team.

"Together, getting more used to what Carlo wants them to do makes them a pretty strong team."

Ancelotti succeeded Marco Silva as Everton boss, having won league titles in Italy, Germany, France and England, with Chelsea in 2009-10. He also has three Champions Leagues to his name as a manager.

Everton, 12th in the Premier League last season, have not finished higher than seventh since 2013-14.

After strengthening their midfield this summer with the signings of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, they have a 100% record from seven games in all competitions this season.

They have scored 24 goals, with newly capped 23-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting nine of them, including two hat-tricks.

Klopp said: "Calvert-Lewin, I really expected him to make big steps in the next few years and he did," said Klopp.

"He has everything you need in a top striker: size, mobility, speed, desire, technically really, really good, in the air, finishing with his head, both feet.

"And now it all works together - both wings have top-class players with James and Richarlison. Midfield, Allan plus whoever plays there, if it's Sigurddson or whoever.

"So it's a really, really good team and the last line works better because in a good team it's easier to defend. That's what you see when you watch Everton, so it will be a really interesting game."

Watch the full Jurgen Klopp interview on Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday at 12:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Can Liverpool challenge everton?

  • Yeah they can put up a challenge to the extent about Betamax put up against VHS in the 80s. Silly season with merely bounce games deciding the title this year though so wouldn’t be surprised if Neverton win tmro, but they will still struggle to make the top 6.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Everton are getting better. No doubts

    Liverpool played too high all game against Aston Villa. And I hope there is a reaction from the men in red as they need to turn up and play this time

    Should be a cracker. Shame no fans to see it as atmosphere so at derbys adds so much

    Shame on BT sport - go on out on tv for all of us.

  • If they told you wolverines would make good house pets, would you believe them?

  • Challenge Liverpool? In what way? Unemployment?

  • Good to see Klopp finally acknowledge Liverpool’s challenger-less title wining campaign

  • I read he sent all his players “a really, really long text” after they where humiliated by relegation dodging Aston Villa; I hope he has plenty of data left after Saturday😎

  • The two Manchester teams are in terminal decline. They couldn't defend their daughter's. Liverpool capitulated really easily at Villa, woeful crap that day. Remains to be seen if it was a one off. All in all, it looks like it could be an interesting season which will be without fans all the way with some teams folding as well....

  • Methinks Klopp is messing around and putting the pressure on. As an Everton fan, we're playing the best football I've seen in a long time, but it's only 4 games. The game on Saturday will be a good indicator of where we are, but Liverpool are still the team to beat, regardless of that Villa mauling, it'll be a close match I'd say

  • Everton seem to have improved and look set for a top half finish. I don’t think they have the squad to really challenge the top 4 tho.

  • Are Everton flattering to deceive again?

    • Shanklish replied:
      I don't think they are, but I don't think they can win it. I reckon they could manage third or fourth.

  • If Liverpool has beaten Villa, Everton would have more confidence.
    The Villa result woke Liverpool from their slumber.

  • After the release of Project Big Picture I hope Everton thrash Liverpool

    • Getoffmyhubcaps replied:
      Scummy American club

  • Because its Klopp we listen. He is famous for prasing next opponent and shows utmost respect. Its early days yet but there are signs Everton could push for top 4 in all fairness. Tough league with so far to go. #anyonecanbeatanyone

  • As a neutral it will be an interesting one if anything to see if Everton can sustain a decent start. I do think we (media) get carried away because Ancelotti is the manager and Jan Rodriguez is playing. For Liverpool how will they play after getting a mauling for the first time in. Klopps regime. I think this game will be a measuring stick for both sides.

  • LFC fans not even Batman can save ya!

  • the Winds of change are blowing down the Mersey!

    • Grb replied:
      Don’t put your mortgage on it pal

  • One thing we've learned, so far, is that there are qualities in many teams this year
    It looks like being a close run, and more interesting, season
    There seems to be a wider spread of real talent in the PL, which has to be a good thing
    There's no home advantage, that's for sure
    It's wide open and, even though we can't go, I'm enjoying it!
    Impossible to say who'll be in the top 6, never mind win it!

  • There are three certainties in life, Death, Taxes, Liverpool win vs Everton.

    • blobbs replied:
      that's 4? lol

