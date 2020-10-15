Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Fans gathering or travelling to England to watch Saturday's Old Firm game would be "completely irresponsible", says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

With pubs in Scotland's central belt closed until 25 October, Cumbria Police said it believes Celtic and Rangers fans plan to travel there to watch.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged fans not to visit places like Blackpool for fear of spreading Covid-19.

"They put themselves and loved ones at increased risk," Doncaster said.

A Rangers pub in Blackpool - the Gallant Pioneer - has announced it will close on Saturday after receiving more than 1,500 booking requests.

With Scotland's lower leagues and SWPL also returning to action this weekend, Doncaster pleaded with fans to follow the guidelines.

"In recent weeks, we have seen how quickly the virus can re-emerge, highlighting the need for continued vigilance from fans," he said.

"Given the very clear evidence that household mixing brings the highest risk of spreading the infection, we are urging supporters not to congregate in houses to watch matches."