Philanthropist James Anderson is helping fund an immediate £252,000 pay-out to clubs as part of a new Scottish Challenge Cup sponsorship deal, despite it being cancelled this year.

The tournament for lower-league clubs will be rebranded the as SPFL Trust Trophy when it resumes in 2021-22.

Clubs decided it was not viable to hold it this season without fans.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster described it as "a fantastic gesture by the benefactors and the SPFL Trust".

Funding of the rebranded competition formed part of the Anderson's £3.125m donation - announced in June - to help clubs amid the pandemic.

And it has been bolstered by a further anonymous donation, which will amount to £1.25m by the end of next June.

The SPFL have confirmed that clubs and community trusts can also apply for £4200 each in grants as part of the deal.