Karlan Grant: West Brom medical for Huddersfield striker
Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant will have a medical at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday before a £15m move.
Grant scored 19 goals in the Championship last season and Baggies manager Slaven Bilic has been interested in signing him for some time.
Huddersfield had rejected a number of offers for the 23-year-old Englishman.
Premier League clubs can trade with English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.
