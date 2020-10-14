Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Karlan Grant (left) scored 19 goals in the Championship last season

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant will have a medical at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday before a £15m move.

Grant scored 19 goals in the Championship last season and Baggies manager Slaven Bilic has been interested in signing him for some time.

Huddersfield had rejected a number of offers for the 23-year-old Englishman.

Premier League clubs can trade with English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.