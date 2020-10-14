Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic's defeat in Finland means Stephen Kenny remains without a game in his first five games in charge

Stephen Kenny cited mitigating factors after his wait for a first win as Republic of Ireland manager was extended to five games in Finland.

Fredrik Jensen's 66th-minute strike secured a 1-0 Nations League win for the Finns as the Republic again drew a blank at the end of a punishing week.

Kenny rued a series of Coronavirus issues which badly affected his squad.

"We've lost eight players through Covid-related issues," the Republic boss told Sky Sports.

"We have three players, including our captain Seamus Coleman and Harry Arter, who pulled out of the original squad, and then we lost David McGoldrick and James McCarthy, so there are mitigating factors."

Play-off defeat followed by Wales draw

The defeat in Finland followed last Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off exit on penalties in Slovakia and a 0-0 home draw with Wales at the weekend - when five players were ruled out on the morning of the game after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

"To go and play reasonably well and hold our own against them [Wales] speaks volumes for the players, really, because they didn't lose in Slovakia, where they were absolutely exceptional."

As was the case in Slovakia, Kenny felt his team did not get what they deserved in Helsinki as the Finns punished a short kick-out by normally very reliable goalkeeper Darren Randolph to take victory.

"It was a pretty even match. Again, we are in the dressing-room wondering did we deserve to lose that, and the answer is no, we probably didn't.

"The players have shown real character and the young players that have come in have shown a great mentality, and I am optimistic that they will go on to be important players for Ireland."

Darren Randolph's short kick-out was intercepted by Teemu Pukki who crossed for Fredrik Jensen to hit Finland's winner

Rare Randolph error gifts Finns goal

Moments after Republic full-back Enda Stevens hit the Finland crossbar, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki made the most of Randolph's error by crossing for Jensen - who scored the only goal in the meeting in Dublin last month - to again net the winner.

"You can't legislate for a mistake sometimes and Darren has been very consistent for us," added the Republic boss.

"It's one of those things you have to accept. It was a disappointing goal to concede, of course."

The Republic are scheduled to conclude their campaign in Wales and at home to Bulgaria but questions are inevitably being asked about the November fixtures following the disruption caused by Covid-19 this month.

However, Kenny insists "society must still continue to exist amidst crisis".

"Do you cancel everything? For how long do you cancel it? Do you cancel it until the vaccine is found? When is that? Nobody has the answer to that.

"Do you just give up? Or do you still accept there will be issues?"