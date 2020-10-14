Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne (left) won the last of his 14 England caps in 2016

Defender Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined his first club Crystal Palace on a short-term contract.

The 29-year-old, who made his senior debut with Palace in 2008, was a free agent after leaving Liverpool in June.

Clyne did not play at all last season, having suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in a Liverpool friendly against Borussia Dortmund in July 2019.

In recent weeks, he has been training with Palace's first team.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson gave Clyne the first of his 14 England caps in 2014.

"I'm a London boy; this is where I grew up. I'm back home and all my family and friends are here," Clyne said.

"It's surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again."

Clyne played 137 times for Palace during his first spell before joining Southampton in 2012, moving on to Liverpool three years later.

He made 103 appearances for the Reds, scoring twice, and also had a spell on loan at Bournemouth in 2018-19.

"Nathaniel is a fantastic character to have around. We're delighted to secure his services for the upcoming period," said Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

"He is a first-rate professional, just as he was when I first met him more than a decade ago. His presence and experience will be invaluable."