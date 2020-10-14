Greece v Kosovo

GreeceGreece19:45KosovoKosovo
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Liechtenstein
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|San Marino
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Bos-Herze
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Norway
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|6
|3
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|Northern Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Finland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|R. of Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Bulgaria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|10
|2
|Malta
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|3
|Latvia
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Andorra
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Germany
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|1
|6
|3
|Ukraine
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luxembourg
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|Montenegro
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|9
|3
|Azerbaijan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lithuania
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|2
|Albania
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|4
|Kazakhstan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Greece
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Slovenia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Kosovo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Moldova
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|2
|Czech Rep
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Israel
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|4
|Slovakia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Georgia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Armenia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Estonia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|1