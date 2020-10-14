UEFA Nations League - Group C4
LithuaniaLithuania0AlbaniaAlbania0

Lithuania v Albania

Line-ups

Lithuania

  • 12Svedkauskas
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 3Palionis
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 5Beneta
  • 17DapkusBooked at 21mins
  • 20Simkus
  • 11Novikovas
  • 10Golubickas
  • 14Lasickas
  • 9Laukzemis

Substitutes

  • 1Mikelionis
  • 2Gaspuitis
  • 7Sirgedas
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 15Romanovskij
  • 16Gertmonas
  • 18Verbickas
  • 22Chernykh
  • 23Paulauskas

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 17Dermaku
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 3Lenjani
  • 7Bare
  • 22Abrashi
  • 14LaciBooked at 23mins
  • 16Broja
  • 21Seferi Sulejmanov

Substitutes

  • 2Memolla
  • 4Doka
  • 8Kallaku
  • 9Vrioni
  • 10Manaj
  • 11Cokaj
  • 12Selmani
  • 13Mihaj
  • 18Cekici
  • 19Cepele
  • 20Trashi
  • 23Hoxha
Referee:
Karim Abed

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Markus Palionis.

  3. Post update

    Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

  6. Post update

    Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Marash Kumbulla (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paulius Golubickas (Lithuania).

  9. Booking

    Qazim Laci (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Abrashi with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Qazim Laci (Albania).

  12. Post update

    Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ermir Lenjani.

  14. Booking

    Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Qazim Laci (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Albania).

  18. Post update

    Markas Beneta (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frederic Veseli (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Justas Lasickas following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31202115
2Netherlands31111104
3Poland31112204
4Bos-Herze302123-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria32015416
2Norway320110376
3Romania311147-34
4Northern Ireland301227-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland42113127
3R. of Ireland403112-13
4Bulgaria301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32103127
2Belgium32018356
3Denmark31113214
4Iceland300319-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands431073410
2Malta41214405
3Latvia403123-13
4Andorra402203-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg43016339
2Montenegro43016249
3Azerbaijan411224-24
4Cyprus401305-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania412134-15
2Albania41212115
3Belarus311145-14
4Kazakhstan31113214

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106157
2France32105237
3Croatia310259-43
4Sweden300315-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32107437
2Hungary32014316
3Turkey302112-12
4Serbia301214-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece32104137
2Slovenia32102027
3Kosovo301224-21
4Moldova301214-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland32104227
2Czech Rep32016426
3Israel302134-12
4Slovakia301225-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia31206515
2Georgia31204315
3Armenia31115414
4Estonia301236-31
Top Stories