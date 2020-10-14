Lithuania v Albania

Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Lithuania
- 12Svedkauskas
- 13Mikoliunas
- 3Palionis
- 4Girdvainis
- 5Beneta
- 17DapkusBooked at 21mins
- 20Simkus
- 11Novikovas
- 10Golubickas
- 14Lasickas
- 9Laukzemis
- 1Mikelionis
- 2Gaspuitis
- 7Sirgedas
- 8Vaitkunas
- 15Romanovskij
- 16Gertmonas
- 18Verbickas
- 22Chernykh
- 23Paulauskas
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 5Veseli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17Dermaku
- 15Kumbulla
- 3Lenjani
- 7Bare
- 22Abrashi
- 14LaciBooked at 23mins
- 16Broja
- 21Seferi Sulejmanov
- 2Memolla
- 4Doka
- 8Kallaku
- 9Vrioni
- 10Manaj
- 11Cokaj
- 12Selmani
- 13Mihaj
- 18Cekici
- 19Cepele
- 20Trashi
- 23Hoxha
- Karim Abed
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Markus Palionis.
Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania).
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marash Kumbulla (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paulius Golubickas (Lithuania).
Qazim Laci (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Abrashi with a cross.
Foul by Qazim Laci (Albania).
Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ermir Lenjani.
Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Qazim Laci (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania).
Foul by Armando Broja (Albania).
Markas Beneta (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Frederic Veseli (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare.
Attempt missed. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Justas Lasickas following a set piece situation.