Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin scored his first goal of the season in Newcastle's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley on 3 October

Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new contract at Newcastle that commits him to the club until 2026.

Saint-Maximin, 23, joined the Magpies in August 2019 in a £16m deal from Ligue 1 side Nice.

And the winger has become a key player at the club, with manager Steve Bruce saying "the world is at his feet".

"We're absolutely delighted that he's committed his future here. He can go as far as he wants to go [in the game]," added the Newcastle boss.

The former France Under-21 international signed a six-year deal to 2025 when he arrived at Newcastle a year ago - but this new contract replaces that.

He scored four goals in 29 Premier League matches last term after becoming one of Bruce's first signings.

And he says the rapport he has built with his manager and the club's supporters was key to agreeing a new contract.

"I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it's my home," he said.

"The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch. Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

"Every club I'd been before, the fans loved me but not like the Newcastle fans."