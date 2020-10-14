Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Jack Young is yet to make a competitive appearance for Newcastle's first team

Tranmere Rovers have signed Newcastle United midfielder Jack Young on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Magpies, but has appeared for their Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He could feature in the League Two game against Newport County on Saturday.

"He has lots of energy, he has trained with the first team at Newcastle United and they think a lot of him," boss Adam Jackson told the Tranmere website. external-link

