Andrew Johnston, managing director of the Northern Ireland Football League, has said he has "grave concerns" about the future of clubs.

The Irish Premiership returns on Friday night with reduced capacities.

With the loss of revenue due to limited spectators, Johnston has pleaded for financial support from the NI Executive to stop clubs going under.

"They are not just football clubs, they are institutions in their local communities," he said.

"They play such an important role to the social fabric in the towns and the cities where they exist."

After meeting with the Executive, Johnston said he would "appeal and stress" that consideration will be give to a financial support package for our clubs.

"Right from the summer we have talked about the impact that reduced capacities will have on our game," he said.

"At this point in time we have a grave concern, and we have voiced those concerns on many levels and we will continue to do that.

"Ultimately we are concerned that if our clubs have to continue to operate on a reduced revenue, clubs will have a difficult time when we come into the first quarter of 2021 and their finances.

"We would plead that consideration is given to a financial support package for them, but our clubs are committed to finding our own way through this as well.

"They have been very responsible in some of the cost-cutting measures and approaches they have taken throughout this pandemic."

Since the restrictions were initially lifted in July, supporters have been present at local matches including the Irish Cup final, pre-season friendlies and the respective regional tournaments, such as the County Antrim Shield and the North West Cup.

Johnston said that he was delighted that clubs could welcome limited spectators and says they have taken "a professional approach".

"Our clubs have hosted many games over the last period," he added.

"We are delighted our clubs have taken a professional and cautious approach with their plans and we are fully aware they will continue to do that.

"The clubs are conscious they have a responsibility to everybody that they host in their grounds and I have fully confidence they will continue to do so in that regard."

NIFL understands Championship and PIL frustration

Despite the Irish Premiership getting the green light to begin and the Women's Premiership being allowed to continue, the Championship and Premier Intermediate seasons will be not start as scheduled on 24 October after not being classed as an elite sport.

"It's fantastic we are able to continue with the Women's Premiership. They are halfway through their season and it would have been difficult for those clubs if we have to curtail that," said Johnston.

"We are disappointed and we are really empathetic to the frustrations of the Championship and PIL clubs. We understand it, but unfortunately this is a matter which has been taken out of our hands.

"We had meetings with the Championship and PIL clubs to work with them over the next couple of weeks to get football back.

"As staff of the league we would love nothing more to have all leagues back up and running and have people enjoy playing football again."

Portadown were crowned winners of the Championship after a curtailed season

After the confusion and debate surrounding the previous curtailed Irish League season, NIFL has adopted new policies after the "learning experience" of the previous campaign if a similar circumstance was to arise.

"Clubs have been advised on the steps which will be taken if the season is to be curtailed once more," added Johnston, adding that NIFL has told clubs of the process to report a positive Covid-19 case.

"We are hopeful it will allow us to keep football flowing, and in a scenario when a club is hit badly with Covid cases there is a route for them to request a fixture to be off."