Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B2: Scotland v Czech Republic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wed, 14 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

You've given Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's team line-up a big vote of approval in our squad selector for the game against Czech Republic.

You suggest only one unenforced change to the side that defeated Slovakia 1-0 on Sunday for Wednesday's Nations League Group B2 encounter at Hampden.

Callum McGregor replaces Sheffield United's John Fleck in midfield.

Meanwhile, Celtic team-mate Greg Taylor is your choice to replace suspended captain Andy Robertson at left-back.

However, the big debate remains over the formation.

Early this morning, Clarke's recent conversion to 3-5-2 was ahead, having received 32% approval, and with 4-3-3, which normally tops these polls, preferred by 27.5%.

By lunchtime, though, the positions were reversed, forcing McGregor into an unfamiliar role supporting Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes up front along with Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser.

It also means Manchester United's Scott McTominay would be pushed forward to his normal club role having been utilised on the right of a three-man central defence in recent games.

Dykes was the most voted-for outfield player, with Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall the most popular choice overall.

There is, though, still time to make your own choice below...