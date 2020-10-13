Match ends, Peru 2, Brazil 4.
Neymar moved second behind Pele in Brazil's all-time leading scorer list by scoring a hat-trick in their 2022 World Cup qualifying win over Peru.
The Paris St-Germain forward scored his 64th international goal when he tapped in late on to complete a 4-2 win.
Peru twice took the lead in Lima but Neymar scored two penalties to take his tally above Ronaldo, with Pele on 77.
Everton's Richarlison also scored, nudging a header from Liverpool's Roberto Firminio header over the line.
Neymar, 28, has scored his goals in 104 international appearances, while Pele played 92 times for his country.
Brazil and Argentina lead the group after winning both of their opening matches while Paraguay, who beat Venezuela 1-0 on Tuesday, are third.
The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation play-off.
Line-ups
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 17Advíncula
- 5ZambranoBooked at 89mins
- 2Abram
- 6Trauco
- 13TapiaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCuevaat 90'minutes
- 18Carrillo
- 23Aquino
- 19Yotún
- 16GonzálesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAraujoat 90+1'minutes
- 10FarfánSubstituted forPoloat 90+7'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Corzo
- 4Santamaría
- 7Polo
- 8Cueva
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Succar
- 12Cáceda
- 14Cartagena
- 15Araujo
- 20Peña
- 21Carvallo
- 22López
Brazil
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 2Danilo
- 4MarquinhosSubstituted forCoquette Russoat 12'minutes
- 3Thiago Silva
- 6Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forTellesat 69'minutes
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 69'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 8Douglas Luiz
- 7Richarlison
- 20FirminoSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 69'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Ederson
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 13Telles
- 14Coquette Russo
- 15Felipe
- 16de Barros Ribeiro
- 17Fabinho
- 18Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 19Sousa Soares
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Vinicius Menino
- 23Melo dos Santos Neto
- Referee:
- Julio Bascuñán
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peru 2, Brazil 4.
Post update
Offside, Peru. Christian Cueva tries a through ball, but André Carrillo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Andy Polo replaces Jefferson Farfán.
Post update
Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Aquino (Peru).
Goal!
Goal! Peru 2, Brazil 4. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Everton with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Brazil).
Post update
Luis Advíncula (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Caio (Brazil).
Post update
Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Post update
Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Miguel Araujo replaces Christofer Gonzáles.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Christian Cueva replaces Renato Tapia.
Dismissal
Carlos Zambrano (Peru) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Carlos Zambrano (Peru).
Post update
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.