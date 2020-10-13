Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gormley won the golden boot in last season's Premiership

Holders Cliftonville sailed into the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield as striker Joe Gormley scored four in a 7-2 thrashing of Championship side Dundela.

The Reds will be joined by Irish Cup winners Glentoran who defeated Ards in a penalty shoot-out.

League champions Linfield also made it through with a comfortable 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers while Larne progressed courtesy of a thoroughly impressive 4-0 victory over Crusaders.

At Solitude, Cliftonville's record goalscorer Gormley wasted no time in setting out his stall for the season ahead, hitting a first half hat-trick as the Reds took a 3-1 lead into the break.

Chris Curran twice netted in the second half with Gormley and Ryan Curran adding further close range finishes as the holders made light work of their east Belfast opponents.

Dayle Coleing was Glentoran's hero at the Oval, with the Gibraltar international making two saves in the shoot-out to help his side progress.

Summer signing Jamie McDonagh scored the decisive spot-kick as the Glens squeezed past a stubborn Ards.

Navid Nasseri scored his first competitive goal in Linfield colours against Carrick

Linfield enjoyed a fruitful first half at Carrick, with Navid Nasseri opening his account for his new club after just two minutes before Jordan Stewart doubled the score with a spectacular volley to help David Healy's side to a comfortable win.

In the other all-Premiership tie of the round, Larne were in inspired form as they dispatched of Crusaders with Martin Donnelly and Albert Watson giving the hosts a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Andy Mitchell's penalty put the Inver Reds further ahead before Rory Hale slotted home to round off the scoring for his former club.