Juventus arrived at Allianz Stadium but without an opponent to face

Juventus have been awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli, who have been docked a point after they failed to fulfil their Serie A fixture earlier this month.

With two positive Covid-19 tests before the game, Napoli were ordered not to travel by their local health authority.

Serie A refused to call the game off and Juve arrived at the stadium before kick-off without an opponent to face.

A sporting judge has now awarded the three points to champions Juve as well as sanctioning Napoli with a point.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese Football Federation announced that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus, making him unavailable for Wednesday's Nations League match against Sweden.

Italy's rules require Ronaldo, 35, to quarantine for 10 days, meaning he would definitely not be able to play in Juve's next two scheduled fixtures - away to Crotone in Serie A on Saturday and against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on 20 October.

The Italian champions are then set to face Verona in the league on 25 October and Barcelona in their second European group game on 28 October.

However, Juve have placed their entire squad into voluntary isolation after American midfielder Weston McKennie, who is on loan from Schalke, also tested positive for coronavirus.

"This procedure will allow all persons who return negative tests to continue regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group," said a club statement.

Juventus previously put their squad into a bubble on 3 October when two non-playing staff members tested positive for coronavirus.