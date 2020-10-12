Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke withdrew from discussions concerning Project Big Picture

A breakaway league was suggested "as a threat" by the organisers of Project Big Picture, says Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.

Project Big Picture wants to reduce the Premier League from 20 to 18 clubs and scrap the Carabao Cup.

The EFL would also get 25% of all future TV deals, plus £250m.

Fan groups of the ‘big six’ teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - have criticised the plans.

Clarke said he was involved in initial discussions with the backers of Project Big Picture on behalf of the FA but then withdrew.

“Change must benefit clubs, fans and players; not just selective balance sheets,” said Clarke.

“With the knowledge of senior board members and our CEO, I participated in the early stages of discussions.

“However, when the principal aim of these discussions became the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few clubs with a breakaway league mooted as a threat, I discontinued my involvement and counselled a more consensus-based approach involving all Premier League clubs.

“Our game needs to continually seek to improve, but benefits need to be shared.”

The plan originally came from the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United

The proposals, led by Liverpool and Manchester United, became public earlier this week and have split opinion.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said the plans were “in the best interests” of football in this country.

However, the Premier League thought the plan "could have a damaging impact on the whole game" and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it was "surprised and disappointed" by "backroom deals being cooked up".

A West Ham insider told BBC Sport they were "very much against" it and a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plans would "undermine the trust in football's governance”.

Clarke said discussions should continue, adding: “We, the FA board and council, have to ensure any changes would be to the long-term benefit of the whole of football.

“We have substantial controls to help ensure that the best interests of the game are served by any new proposals.

“In these difficult times unity, transparency and common purpose must override the interests of the few.

“Let’s continue to work together to determine what is best for English football, with full dialogue between all key stakeholders.”

The 'Project Big Picture' proposals

The Premier League cut from 20 to 18 clubs, with the Championship, League One and League Two each retaining 24 teams.

The bottom two teams in the Premier League relegated automatically with the 16th-placed team joining the Championship play-offs.

The League Cup and Community Shield abolished.

Parachute payments scrapped.

A £250m rescue fund made immediately available to the EFL and 25% of all future TV deals.

£100m paid to the FA to make up for lost revenue.

Nine clubs given 'special voting rights' on certain issues, based on their extended runs in the Premier League.

‘We do not support the proposals’

On Tuesday, a joint statement from supporters' groups of the ‘big six’ teams said: “The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League. But all of us understand that football doesn’t work in isolation - it’s a family.

“It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

“While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly we do not support the proposals in their current form.

“We are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League. This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

“We welcome the government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted."