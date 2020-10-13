Penalty shoot-out record: Stranraer 14-15 Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Albion Rovers and Stranraer appear to have equalled a world record after banging in 29 consecutive penalties in an incredible shoot-out.

Following a 2-2 draw at Stair Park, the Scottish League Cup tie went to spot-kicks, with Rovers prevailing 15-14.

There wasn't a single save or miss until Conor McManus crashed his second penalty of the evening against the crossbar.

Both goalkeepers had earlier tucked away with their efforts.

It matches the shoot-out between Brockenhurst and Andover Town in a Hampshire Senior Cup tie played in October 2013.

A dip into the archives suggests the longest shoot-out is 48 penalties with a 17-16 outcome in the 2005 Namibian Cup, while there are a couple of 20-19 results, one from the 1988 Argentine Championship and one from the 2015 Danish FA Cup.