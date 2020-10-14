Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 17 Oct Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Top spot in the Scottish Premiership is on the line on Saturday as Celtic and Rangers face each other for the first time this year.

Celtic have been hit hard by Covid-19, which has deprived them of four players, while Rangers are eyeing back-to-back Old Firm derby wins for the first time since 2009.

