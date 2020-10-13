Azerbaijan v Cyprus

Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Loizos Loizou.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 13Huseynov
- 14Badalov
- 4MustafazadeSubstituted forSeydiyevat 71'minutes
- 18KrivotsyukBooked at 5mins
- 20IbrahimliSubstituted forDiniyevat 57'minutes
- 6Mustafayev
- 2Qarayev
- 3SalahliSubstituted forAlasgarovat 57'minutes
- 11SeydaevSubstituted forGhorbaniat 81'minutes
- 10SadikhovSubstituted forHajiyevat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oglu Balayev
- 5Aliyev
- 7Abdullayev
- 8Diniyev
- 9Ghorbani
- 15Alasgarov
- 16Jamalov
- 17Hajiyev
- 19Xalilzade
- 21Seydiyev
- 22Abbasov
- 23Bayramov
Cyprus
- 1Demetriou
- 7Antoniou
- 2KaroBooked at 26mins
- 19Laifis
- 3Wheeler
- 8KyriakouBooked at 37minsSubstituted forZachariouat 45'minutes
- 18Artymatas
- 20Kastanos
- 9ChristofiSubstituted forLoizouat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 10SotiriouSubstituted forPittasat 18'minutes
- 21TzionisSubstituted forKousoulosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ioannou
- 5Katelaris
- 6Shelis
- 11Zachariou
- 12Kyriakides
- 13Kousoulos
- 14Kakoullis
- 15Gogic
- 16Ioannou
- 17Loizou
- 22Michael
- 23Pittas
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Loizos Loizou (Cyprus).
Post update
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vuqar Mustafayev.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ali Ghorbani replaces Ramil Seydaev.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Ioannis Kousoulos replaces Marinos Tzionis.
Booking
Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Amin Seydiyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Christos Wheeler (Cyprus).
Post update
Amin Seydiyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Panayiotis Zachariou (Cyprus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.