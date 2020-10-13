UEFA Nations League - Group C1
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0CyprusCyprus0

Azerbaijan v Cyprus

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 13Huseynov
  • 14Badalov
  • 4MustafazadeSubstituted forSeydiyevat 71'minutes
  • 18KrivotsyukBooked at 5mins
  • 20IbrahimliSubstituted forDiniyevat 57'minutes
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 2Qarayev
  • 3SalahliSubstituted forAlasgarovat 57'minutes
  • 11SeydaevSubstituted forGhorbaniat 81'minutes
  • 10SadikhovSubstituted forHajiyevat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 5Aliyev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Diniyev
  • 9Ghorbani
  • 15Alasgarov
  • 16Jamalov
  • 17Hajiyev
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 22Abbasov
  • 23Bayramov

Cyprus

  • 1Demetriou
  • 7Antoniou
  • 2KaroBooked at 26mins
  • 19Laifis
  • 3Wheeler
  • 8KyriakouBooked at 37minsSubstituted forZachariouat 45'minutes
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20Kastanos
  • 9ChristofiSubstituted forLoizouat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 10SotiriouSubstituted forPittasat 18'minutes
  • 21TzionisSubstituted forKousoulosat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ioannou
  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Shelis
  • 11Zachariou
  • 12Kyriakides
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 15Gogic
  • 16Ioannou
  • 17Loizou
  • 22Michael
  • 23Pittas
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Loizos Loizou.

  2. Post update

    Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Loizos Loizou (Cyprus).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vuqar Mustafayev.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ali Ghorbani replaces Ramil Seydaev.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus. Ioannis Kousoulos replaces Marinos Tzionis.

  7. Booking

    Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Amin Seydiyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

  14. Post update

    Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christos Wheeler (Cyprus).

  18. Post update

    Amin Seydiyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Panayiotis Zachariou (Cyprus).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

