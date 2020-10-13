Latvia v Malta

Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Steinbors
- 11Savalnieks
- 3Oss
- 18Tarasovs
- 13Jurkovskis
- 17ZjuzinsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 54'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 4TobersBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEmsisat 64'minutes
- 9IkaunieksSubstituted forKigursat 65'minutes
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14CiganiksBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJaunzemsat 83'minutes
- 22GutkovskisSubstituted forUldrikisat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Krollis
- 5Stuglis
- 6Ontuzans
- 7Emsis
- 8Rugins
- 12Ozols
- 15Fjodorovs
- 16Jaunzems
- 19Kigurs
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Karklins
- 23Oss
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 4BorgBooked at 54mins
- 5AgiusBooked at 64mins
- 15Shaw
- 3Camenzuli
- 17TeumaSubstituted forPisaniat 75'minutes
- 6Guillaumier
- 7Mbong
- 19MbongSubstituted forDegabrieleat 69'minutes
- 9Montebello
- 20Gambin
Substitutes
- 2Arab
- 8Grech
- 10Pisani
- 11Muscat
- 12Calleja
- 13Pepe
- 14Kristensen
- 16Galea
- 18Degabriele
- 21Dimech
- 22Muscat
- 23Caruana
- Referee:
- Iwan Griffith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Martins Kigurs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.
Post update
Jurgen Degabriele (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).
Post update
Stephen Pisani (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janis Ikaunieks with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Teddy Teuma.
Booking
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Post update
Kurt Shaw (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martins Kigurs (Latvia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Martins Kigurs (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Camenzuli (Malta).
Post update
Eduards Emsis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.