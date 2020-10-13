UEFA Nations League - Group D1
LatviaLatvia0MaltaMalta0

Latvia v Malta

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 3Oss
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 17ZjuzinsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 54'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 4TobersBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEmsisat 64'minutes
  • 9IkaunieksSubstituted forKigursat 65'minutes
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14CiganiksBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJaunzemsat 83'minutes
  • 22GutkovskisSubstituted forUldrikisat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Krollis
  • 5Stuglis
  • 6Ontuzans
  • 7Emsis
  • 8Rugins
  • 12Ozols
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 19Kigurs
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Oss

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 4BorgBooked at 54mins
  • 5AgiusBooked at 64mins
  • 15Shaw
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 17TeumaSubstituted forPisaniat 75'minutes
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 7Mbong
  • 19MbongSubstituted forDegabrieleat 69'minutes
  • 9Montebello
  • 20Gambin

Substitutes

  • 2Arab
  • 8Grech
  • 10Pisani
  • 11Muscat
  • 12Calleja
  • 13Pepe
  • 14Kristensen
  • 16Galea
  • 18Degabriele
  • 21Dimech
  • 22Muscat
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
Iwan Griffith

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).

  2. Post update

    Martins Kigurs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.

  4. Post update

    Jurgen Degabriele (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).

  6. Post update

    Stephen Pisani (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janis Ikaunieks with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Teddy Teuma.

  12. Booking

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

  15. Post update

    Kurt Shaw (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martins Kigurs (Latvia).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martins Kigurs (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Camenzuli (Malta).

  20. Post update

    Eduards Emsis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

