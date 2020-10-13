Scottish League Cup - Group C
Dundee UtdDundee United19:45Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22002026
2East Fife21013213
3Raith Rovers11002113
4Inverness CT201101-11
5Cowdenbeath301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee22005056
2Hibernian22005236
3Cove Rangers100112-10
4Forfar100103-30
5Brora Rangers200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone22009186
2Dundee Utd21016333
3Peterhead11001013
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin2002213-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22005236
2Elgin11002023
3Ross County10103302
4Montrose201146-21
5Stirling200214-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Clyde11003213
3Falkirk21013213
4Dumbarton200224-20
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21104224
2Ayr21016423
3Hamilton210134-13
4Stranraer10101102
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21106335
2Queen of Sth20204403
3Partick Thistle210134-13
4Morton10102201
5Queen's Park100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston22007256
2Alloa21013213
3Stenhousemuir10102202
4Edinburgh City201137-41
5Airdrieonians100102-20
