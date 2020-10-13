Boyd moved to Burnley for £3m in 2014 and played 72 times in the Premier League

George Boyd has left Peterborough with the League One club no longer able to afford him due to new salary rules.

A £2.5m cap for sides in England's third tier was introduced in August.

The midfielder, 35, returned to Posh in 2019 and played 25 times, six years after leaving for Hull City.

Boyd made a total of 322 appearances after joining the club from Stevenage in 2007 and went on to play for Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and win two caps for Scotland.

"With the new salary cap regulations, we just couldn't find a way of fitting George into it," manager Darren Ferguson told the club website.

"I want to thank George for his service to the football club.

"It has been an absolute privilege to manage him, he has been an outstanding professional and I wish him all the very best in the future."

Boyd scored 76 times for Peterborough and was part of the side that won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2007 and 2009, as well as helping the club return to the second tier in 2011.

"I am gutted it has ended like this, there has been a lot of frustration in these last few months not being able to play, but it was a fitting way to finish with the game last Tuesday against Fulham Under-21s with a goal - it was just a shame that you were not there to see it," Boyd said in an open letter to fans on the club website.

"George has been a wonderful player for this football club and has handled himself superbly throughout his time," added Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

"There is no question that he will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame for all he has achieved here."