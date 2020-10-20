Standard LiegeStandard Liege17:55RangersRangers
|Europa League: Standard Liege v Rangers
|Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege Date: Thursday 22 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST
Rangers will face a Standard Liege side shorn of at least three players on Thursday after a Covid-19 outbreak amid the Belgian club's squad.
Nicolas Raskin, Moussa Sissako, and Michael-Ange Balikwisha all tested positive after Tuesday tests, as did goalkeeping coach Jan van Steenberghe.
All four are in quarantine, as are Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, who live with Sissako.
Their chances of facing Rangers depend on the results of further screening.
Match stats
- These sides have met in Europe once previously, Standard eliminating Rangers in the European Cup quarter-finals in 1961-62.
- Rangers' last game in Belgium was a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the group stages of the 1992-93 Champions League.
- Standard have failed to emerge from the Europa League group stages in each of their last five attempts.
- Reaching the last 16 last season was the further Rangers have gone in the competition since 2010-11.
- Alfredo Morelos has scored eight goals in 14 games in the Europa League, although he has failed to score in his last three.