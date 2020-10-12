Cauley Woodrow: Cardiff City keen on signing Barnsley forward
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City have targeted signing Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow before the transfer window closes on Friday, 16 October at 17:00 BST.
The Bluebirds are looking to bolster their attacking resources and believe the 25-year-old suits their needs.
Cardiff are thought to value the former Fulham striker at around £2m.
Woodrow joined Barnsley on a permanent deal in July 2019, having previously been there on loan from Fulham, and scored 15 goals in 42 games last term.
The former England Under-21 striker has scored twice for the Tykes this season.
Cardiff are attracted to Woodrow because he can play as a targetman but also as a deep lying striker, a role currently occupied by Lee Tomlin who has been hampered with injury problems this season.
Two seasons ago Woodrow forged a profitable partnership with Cardiff's Wales international Kieffer Moore, when both played for Barnsley in League One.
However, Cardiff and Barnsley are currently believed to be some way apart on a possible fee.