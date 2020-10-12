Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has led them to 12th place in the Championship after four games this season

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will enter a period of self-isolation after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old will now stay away from the club's Roundwood training ground as well as their New York Stadium home.

The club say Warne has twice tested negative for the virus following his family member's diagnosis.

He will not be on the touchline for the games against Norwich City on Saturday and Nottingham Forest next Tuesday.

In a statement, external-link Rotherham United said that provisions have been made to allow Warne to see live video of training sessions, while team meetings will be held over video link.

